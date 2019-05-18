Florido, Anchia fuel 4-1 West Virginia win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jake Anchia hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Deivy Florido threw five scoreless innings as the West Virginia Power beat the Greenville Drive 4-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Anchia scored Bobby Honeyman to give the Power a 3-0 lead.

The Drive cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brandon Howlett hit a solo home run.

The Power tacked on another run in the ninth when Dean Nevarez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Florido (2-0) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Angel Padron (1-4) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Howlett homered and singled for the Drive.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 4-2 against Greenville this season.