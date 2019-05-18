Haseley, Gamboa lift Reading over Portland 4-1

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Adam Haseley homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Saturday.

Arquimedes Gamboa doubled and singled for Reading.

Portland started the scoring in the second inning when Luke Tendler hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Fightin Phils took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Jose Gomez and Scott Kingery both drove in runs en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fightin Phils tacked on another run in the eighth when Haseley hit a solo home run.

Reading right-hander Ramon Rosso (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kyle Hart (3-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over seven innings.

Reading improved to 7-3 against Portland this season.