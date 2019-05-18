Robles, Swaggerty lift Bradenton over Palm Beach 6-4

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Swaggerty had two hits and scored two runs, and Domingo Robles allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 6-4 on Saturday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Robles (4-5) allowed two runs while striking out four to pick up the win.

Palm Beach cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Nick Dunn hit an RBI double, driving in Michael Perri.

The Marauders added to their lead in the sixth inning when Cal Mitchell hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Robbie Glendinning.

The Cardinals saw their comeback attempt come up short after Perri hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to cut the Bradenton lead to 6-4.

Zach Prendergast (1-1) allowed three runs and got one out in the Florida State League game.