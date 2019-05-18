De La Cruz’s no-hitter carries Florida to 12-0 win over Jupiter

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jasseel De La Cruz pitched a no-hitter, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 12-0 victory over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday.

De La Cruz (3-1) struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.

Florida got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Jordan Rodgers advanced to second on a single by Riley Delgado, went to third on a sacrifice bunt, and then scored on a ground out by William Contreras.

The Fire Frogs later scored in four more innings to finish off the blowout, including four runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Jefrey Ramos hit a solo home run, while Ramos and Kevin Josephina hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Will Stewart (1-4) went five innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Josephina singled five times, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win. Ramos homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

The Hammerheads were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.