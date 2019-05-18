Sports
Torres hits grand slam, leads Puebla over Yucatan
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Nick Torres hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 14-8 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.
The grand slam by Torres scored Alberto Carreon, Danny Ortiz, and Issmael Salas to give the Pericos a 12-7 lead.
Carreon doubled and singled three times, driving home three runs for Puebla. Jesus Arredondo was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.
Starter Casey Harman (5-0) got the win while Christian Prado (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.
Jorge Flores homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Leones.
Puebla improved to 3-1 against Yucatan this season.
