Susac hits grand slam, leads Omaha over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Andrew Susac hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to an 11-9 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday.

The grand slam by Susac capped a five-run inning and gave the Storm Chasers a 5-0 lead after Cheslor Cuthbert hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Okla. City scored a run in the second on a double by Drew Jackson, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Will Smith hit a two-run home run.

The Storm Chasers later added two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. In the fifth, Cuthbert and Bubba Starling hit RBI doubles, while Erick Mejia and Cuthbert hit two-run doubles in the sixth.

Okla. City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Daniel Castro hit an RBI single in the seventh inning to help cut the Omaha lead to 11-9.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mitchell White (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Cameron Perkins doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Dodgers.