Goetzman’s sac fly leads Corpus Christi to 1-0 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Granden Goetzman hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning, driving in Abraham Toro with the go-ahead run, as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Midland RockHounds 1-0 on Friday.

Toro scored after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a sacrifice fly by Goetzman.

Gabriel Valdez (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Midland starter Daulton Jefferies (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The RockHounds were blanked for the second time this season, while the Hooks' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.