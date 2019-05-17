Whalen’s single leads Peoria to 8-0 win over Quad Cities

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to an 8-0 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday.

The single by Whalen started the scoring in an eight-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Peoria scored on five more plays, including a two-run single by Nolan Gorman.

Starter Colin Schmid (1-0) got the win while Jose Alberto Rivera (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

The River Bandits were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.