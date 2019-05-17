Madden scores winning run, Beloit beats Kane County 1-0 in walk-off finish

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Lester Madden scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Beloit Snappers topped the Kane County Cougars 1-0 on Friday.

Madden scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error and advanced to third on an error.

Beloit starter Bryce Conley struck out six and walked one while allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Eric Marinez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chester Pimentel (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Cougars were blanked for the third time this season, while the Snappers' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.