Marsh leads Mobile to 8-2 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Brandon Marsh had three hits and three RBI, as the Mobile BayBears exploded for a season-high seven extra-base hits in an 8-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday.

Pensacola cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Joe Cronin scored on a double play and Taylor Grzelakowski drew a bases-loaded walk.

The BayBears added to their lead in the seventh inning when Marsh hit an RBI single and then scored with Zane Gurwitz on an error.

The BayBears later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Connor Justus hit an RBI double, while Marsh hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Michael Santos (2-1) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pensacola starter Sean Poppen (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Mobile hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.