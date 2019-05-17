Grisham leads Biloxi to 7-1 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Trent Grisham had three hits and two RBI as the Biloxi Shuckers defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 7-1 on Friday.

Biloxi started the scoring in the second inning when Patrick Leonard scored on a groundout and Johan Belisario hit an RBI single.

The Shuckers later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Grisham hit an RBI single, scoring Cooper Hummel, while Grisham and Jake Gatewood both drove in a run in the eighth.

Biloxi starter Belisario (3-0) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tejay Antone (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Brantley Bell doubled and singled for the Lookouts.