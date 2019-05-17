Gregorio’s single leads Bowling Green to 3-1 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 3-1 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday.

The single by Gregorio, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead before Ford Proctor hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lake County took the lead on a solo home run by Ruben Cardenas.

Bowling Green southpaw Shane McClanahan (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Raymond Burgos (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cardenas homered and singled for the Captains.