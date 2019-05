BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Martin Cervenka hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 4-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday.

Zach Muckenhirn (1-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Will Vest (1-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Erie is 8-4 against Bowie this season.