Haase, Mathias lift Columbus over Syracuse 14-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Eric Haase homered and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Columbus Clippers beat the Syracuse Mets 14-3 on Friday.

Mark Mathias doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Columbus.

Columbus had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and four in the ninth.

In the first, Mike Papi hit a two-run single, while Brandon Barnes and Mathias drove in one run each in the ninth.

Columbus right-hander Zach Plesac (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Zach Lee (2-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Rene Rivera homered twice and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Mets.