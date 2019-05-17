Haley’s homer leads Charlotte to 12-4 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 12-4 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Friday.

The home run by Haley capped a four-run inning and gave the Stone Crabs a 4-0 lead after Thomas Milone scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Charlotte later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run third, when Milone hit a three-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Charlotte starter Tommy Romero (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Julian Garcia (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.