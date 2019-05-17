Cortes’ double leads St. Lucie over Fort Myers in 10 innings

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the St. Lucie Mets to a 2-1 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Friday.

Matt Winaker scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Luis Carpio.

St. Lucie starter Kevin Smith struck out six while allowing one run and five hits over six innings. Joe Cavallaro (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Hector Lujan (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.