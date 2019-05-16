Cantillo, Marcano lead Fort Wayne to 9-0 win over Lansing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Joey Cantillo tossed a one-hit shutout and Tucupita Marcano had three hits and scored two runs, as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Lansing Lugnuts 9-0 on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the TinCaps and a three-game winning streak for the Lugnuts.

Cantillo (1-2) struck out six to get the win.

In the bottom of the second, Fort Wayne scored on a single by Nick Feight that brought home Grant Little. In the following at-bat, Jawuan Harris hit a two-run single to give the TinCaps a 3-0 lead. The TinCaps then added three runs in both the third and sixth innings. In the third, Luis Almanzar drove in two runs and Justin Lopez drove in one, while Little drove in two runs and Lopez drove in one in the sixth.

Sean Wymer (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs and 12 hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.

The Lugnuts were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the TinCaps' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.