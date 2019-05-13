Sports
Dean hits walk-off double, New Orleans beats San Antonio 3-2
METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Austin Dean had a walk-off double, as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the San Antonio Missions 3-2 on Monday.
JT Riddle scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Dean.
In the bottom of the first, New Orleans took the lead on a solo home run by Riddle and an out. San Antonio answered in the fourth inning when Keston Hiura hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Tyrone Taylor.
New Orleans starter Zac Gallen allowed two runs and two hits over seven innings. He also struck out nine and walked one. Jarlin Garcia (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tristan Archer (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Riddle homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.
