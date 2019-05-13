Larnach, Helman lead the way for Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Trevor Larnach doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs as the Fort Myers Miracle beat the Bradenton Marauders 8-2 on Monday.

Michael Helman homered and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Fort Myers.

With the game tied 2-2, the Miracle took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Helman hit a solo home run.

The Miracle later added a run in the seventh and four in the eighth. In the seventh, Larnach hit an RBI double, while Helman hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Royce Lewis in the eighth.

Fort Myers right-hander Jordan Balazovic (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Domingo Robles (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and six hits over six innings.

The six extra-base hits for Fort Myers included a season-high five doubles.

Deon Stafford reached base four times for the Marauders.

Fort Myers improved to 3-1 against Bradenton this season.