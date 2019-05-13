Ademan, Mitchell lead the way for Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Aramis Ademan homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Winston-Salem Dash 11-1 on Monday.

Kevonte Mitchell homered and singled with four RBIs and two runs for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.

In the fourth, Ademan hit a solo home run, while Mitchell hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Erling Moreno (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Konnor Pilkington (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.