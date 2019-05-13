Jones, Brito lift Clearwater over Lakeland 7-4

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Daniel Brito had two hits and scored two runs, and Damon Jones struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-4 on Monday.

Jones (1-2) allowed one run and four hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Cole Peterson advanced to second on an error, stole third, and then scored on an out.

After Clearwater scored three runs, the Threshers added to their lead in the fourth inning when Alec Bohm hit a two-run home run.

The Threshers later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Colby Fitch and Edgar Cabral hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Tom de Blok (0-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

For the Flying Tigers, Peterson singled three times, also stealing a base.