Hart, Netzer lead Portland to 5-2 win over Hartford

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Brett Netzer had two hits and scored two runs, and Kyle Hart allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 on Monday.

Hart (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three while allowing two runs.

Portland started the scoring in the second inning when Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run.

Trailing 3-1, the Yard Goats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Alan Trejo hit an RBI double, driving in Tyler Nevin.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Sea Dogs later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Dalbec drew a bases-loaded walk and Cody Asche hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Ashton Goudeau (2-2) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.