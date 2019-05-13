Smith, Varsho lead Jackson to 5-1 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Riley Smith tossed a six-hit complete game and Daulton Varsho had four hits, as the Jackson Generals topped the Mobile BayBears 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Smith (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one run.

Down 1-0 in the first, Mobile tied it up when Julian Leon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jahmai Jones.

The Generals grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Jamie Westbrook hit a three-run home run and Andy Young hit an RBI double.

Kaleb Cowart (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs while striking out four and walking two in the Southern League game.