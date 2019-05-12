Flores’ homer leads Aguascalientes to 22-6 win over Oaxaca

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Marc Flores hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 22-6 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Sunday.

The home run by Flores capped a four-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 4-1 lead after Tony Campana hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Aguascalientes later scored in four additional innings, including a seven-run seventh, when Edson Garcia hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Aguascalientes starter Hector Ambriz (1-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Esmil Rogers (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing 10 runs and 10 hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In the losing effort, the Guerreros hit a season-high six home runs. Oswaldo Arcia hit a pair of solo homers for the Guerreros.

Aguascalientes improved to 4-2 against Oaxaca this season.