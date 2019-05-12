Perez, Mieses spur Springfield to 5-2 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Johan Mieses singled twice, and Williams Perez allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 5-2 on Sunday.

Perez (4-1) allowed one run while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

NW Arkansas started the scoring in the second inning when Travis Jones hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the third, the Cardinals took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Jose Martinez hit a solo home run.

The Cardinals later tacked on three runs in the sixth, including a double by Evan Mendoza that scored Jose Godoy.

Ofreidy Gomez (1-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.