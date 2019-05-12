Ramos’ homer leads Albuquerque to 5-3 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Roberto Ramos hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 5-3 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday.

The home run by Ramos scored Jeff Hoffman and Peter Mooney to give the Isotopes a 3-1 lead.

The Isotopes later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Sam Hilliard hit an RBI triple and then scored on an out to secure the victory.

Fresno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taylor Gushue hit an RBI single, scoring Carter Kieboom in the eighth inning to cut the Albuquerque lead to 5-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Albuquerque right-hander Hoffman (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Austin Voth (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Grizzlies, Gushue homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.