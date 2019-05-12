Alvarez’s home run leads Tijuana over Campeche in 12 innings

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez hit a three-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Toros de Tijuana to a 10-5 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Saturday.

The home run came after an RBI single by Junior Lake that gave the Toros the lead earlier in the inning. Tijuana later added another run when Fernando Perez hit a solo home run.

Jesus Valdez homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win. F. Perez homered and singled, scoring three runs.

Jorge Perez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Francisco Gomez (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Jay Austin doubled and singled twice for the Piratas.