Strong, Betts lead Bowling Green to 2-1 win over Clinton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts doubled twice and singled, and Alan Strong allowed just five hits over 6 1/3 innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Clinton LumberKings 2-1 on Saturday.

Strong (2-1) allowed one run while striking out four to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Bowling Green added to its lead when Kaleo Johnson hit an RBI double, bringing home Wander Franco.

Clinton answered in the next half-inning when Ricardo Cespedes drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Sean Reynolds to get within one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

George Soriano (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.