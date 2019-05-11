Mondou’s homer leads Midland to 7-2 win over Frisco

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Nate Mondou hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 7-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday.

The home run by Mondou started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Anthony Miller scored on a wild pitch and Edwin Diaz scored on a single and Mikey White hit an RBI single.

Starter Logan Verrett (1-0) got the win while Jairo Beras (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.