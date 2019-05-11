McCanna, Cribbs Jr. lead Jackson to 3-1 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Kevin McCanna pitched a complete game and Galli Cribbs Jr. doubled and singled, as the Jackson Generals topped the Mobile BayBears 3-1 on Saturday.

McCanna (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and six hits over five innings. He also struck out eight and walked two.

Jackson got on the board first in the third inning when Jamie Westbrook hit a sacrifice fly and Daulton Varsho hit an RBI single.

After Jackson added a run in the fourth on a home run by Drew Ellis, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brandon Sandoval hit an RBI single, bringing home Bo Way.

Jose Rodriguez (0-2) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.