Bush’s triple leads Kannapolis to 10-7 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bryce Bush hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 10-7 win over the West Virginia Power on Saturday.

The triple by Bush tied the game 7-7 and capped a four-run inning for Kannapolis. Earlier in the inning, Lenyn Sosa hit an RBI double and Romy Gonzalez hit an RBI single.

The Intimidators took the lead for good in the seventh when Bush hit a solo home run.

Starter Davis Martin (3-2) got the win while Sal Biasi (2-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Jake Anchia homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Power.