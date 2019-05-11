Feliciano hits walk-off homer, Carolina beats Myrtle Beach 9-7

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Mario Feliciano hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Carolina Mudcats beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 9-7 on Saturday.

After Myrtle Beach's Grant Fennell hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, Carolina cut the deficit to 7-6 in the eighth when Feliciano hit a two-run home run.

Feliciano homered twice and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three in the win.

Rodrigo Benoit (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ryan Kellogg (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Fennell was a triple short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Pelicans.

With the win, Carolina improved to 4-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.