Medrano, Araiza lead Mexico to 11-6 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Kevin Medrano hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Armando Araiza homered and had two hits as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Generales de Durango 11-6 on Friday.

The home run by Medrano, part of a five-run inning, gave the Diablos Rojos a 5-3 lead before Carlos Figueroa hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Mexico starter Octavio Acosta (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Amilcar Gaxiola (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Javier Salazar homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Generales.

With the win, Mexico improved to 3-1 against Durango this season.