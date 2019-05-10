Lowrie, Gomez lead the way for Syracuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Jed Lowrie homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Syracuse Mets topped the Columbus Clippers 7-4 on Friday.

Carlos Gomez homered and doubled with three RBIs for Syracuse.

Down 1-0 in the first, Columbus tied the game when Bobby Bradley hit an RBI single, bringing home Greg Allen.

The Mets went out in front in the third inning when Rajai Davis and Gomez hit two-run home runs.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Rene Rivera hit a solo home run, while Gomez hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Syracuse starter Zach Lee (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chih-Wei Hu (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Clippers, Oscar Mercado homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Brandon Barnes homered and doubled, driving in two runs.