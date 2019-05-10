McConnell’s triple leads West Virginia to 5-3 win over Augusta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Charlie McConnell hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 5-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Friday.

The triple by McConnell came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, West Virginia took the lead when J.R. Davis hit an RBI double.

The Power tacked on another run in the fifth when Davis hit an RBI single, bringing home Bobby Honeyman.

West Virginia starter Ryne Inman (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blake Rivera (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and two hits over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 5-2 against Augusta this season.