Siri hits walk-off homer in 10th, Chattanooga beats Tennessee 4-1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Jose Siri hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the 10th inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts topped the Tennessee Smokies 4-1 on Friday.

In the top of the seventh, Tennessee broke a scoreless tie on a double by Jhonny Pereda that scored Charcer Burks. Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning when Brantley Bell scored on an error.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Chattanooga's Tony Santillan and Tennessee's Oscar De La Cruz delivered great starts. Santillan went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking two. De La Cruz struck out seven and walked one while allowing two hits over six scoreless innings.

Juan Martinez (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Scott Effross (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Bell singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.