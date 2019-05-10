Delay’s homer leads Altoona to 8-4 win over Erie

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jason Delay hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to an 8-4 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday.

The home run by Delay scored Jerrick Suiter and Mitchell Tolman to give the Curve a 5-4 lead.

The Curve later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Logan Hill hit a solo home run, while Bralin Jackson and L. Hill both drove in a run in the eighth.

Beau Sulser (4-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Fernando Perez (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the SeaWolves, Derek Hill homered, tripled and singled, scoring two runs. Cam Gibson was a home run short of the cycle.