De Goti, Reed lead the way for Round Rock

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Alex De Goti doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Round Rock Express beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-7 on Wednesday.

AJ Reed reached base three times for Round Rock.

Omaha grabbed a 3-2 lead in the first after Nicky Lopez hit a two-run home run and Bubba Starling hit an RBI single.

Trailing 5-4, the Express took the lead for good with four runs in the sixth inning. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Express tacked on another run in the ninth when De Goti hit an RBI single, bringing home Reed.

Dean Deetz (2-0) got the win in relief while Omaha starter Scott Blewett (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Lopez homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Storm Chasers. Starling singled four times, driving in three runs.