Andreoli, Wiel lead Rochester to 7-1 win over Toledo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- John Andreoli hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Zander Wiel had three hits and scored two runs as the Rochester Red Wings beat the Toledo Mud Hens 7-1 on Wednesday.

The home run by Andreoli capped a three-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 3-1 lead after Wiel hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Rochester right-hander Zack Littell (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over four innings.