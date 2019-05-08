Rodriguez leads Lakeland to 2-1 win over Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jesus Rodriguez allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Rodriguez (1-3) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Lakeland got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Brady Policelli.

After Lakeland added a run in the fifth on a home run by Zac Shepherd, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Riley Unroe hit an RBI single, bringing home Brett Langhorne.

Philip Pfeifer (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out six in the Florida State League game.

Langhorne doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Fire Frogs.