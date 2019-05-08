Crawford leads Salem to 6-1 win over Wilmington

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Kutter Crawford struck out 11 over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Salem Red Sox over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 6-1 win on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a four-game winning streak for the Blue Rocks.

Crawford (2-1) allowed one run and two hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Salem started the scoring in the first inning when Tanner Nishioka hit a two-run double.

The Red Sox later added three runs in the second and one in the sixth. In the second, Ryan Fitzgerald hit an RBI single, driving in Jarren Duran, while Marco Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dylan Hardy in the sixth.

Daniel Lynch (2-2) went four innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.