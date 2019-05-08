Orozco, Garcia carry Charleston to 7-1 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Wilkerman Garcia hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Jio Orozco allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Charleston RiverDogs topped the Columbia Fireflies 7-1 on Wednesday.

Orozco (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing one run.

Charleston started the scoring in the first inning when Garcia hit a two-run home run.

Columbia answered in the top of the next frame when Chandler Avant hit an RBI single, bringing home Gerson Molina to get within one.

The RiverDogs later added three runs in the second and two in the fifth. In the second, Garcia and Josh Stowers hit RBI doubles, while Nelson Gomez hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Mickey Gasper in the fifth.

Jose Butto (0-4) went three innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Charleston hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

With the win, Charleston improved to 7-2 against Columbia this season.