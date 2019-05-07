Sports

Atlanta’s Fried leaves start vs. Dodgers after getting hit

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Atlanta's Max Fried has left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers after getting hit by a comebacker from Alex Verdugo.

Fried was struck in his left hand with no outs in the second inning Tuesday night. A trainer came out to massage his hand before he was replaced by Josh Tomlin.

Fried and the Braves trailed 3-0 when the pitcher from nearby Santa Monica departed his first career start at Dodger Stadium. He gave up a solo homer to Justin Turner and a two-run single to Max Muncy in the first.

Fried entered the game with a 2.11 ERA, fifth-lowest in the NL and second-best by a left-hander in the majors.

