Lugo’s single leads Toledo to 10-5 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Dawel Lugo hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 10-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

The single by Lugo capped a three-run inning and gave the Mud Hens a 4-3 lead after Daz Cameron hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Starter Spenser Watkins (2-0) got the win while Ryan Eades (1-2) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Nick Gordon doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for the Red Wings. Luke Raley homered and singled.