Vizcaino’s double leads Hartford over Reading in 10 innings

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Bret Boswell scored when a runner was thrown out in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday.

Boswell scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Vance Vizcaino.

Vizcaino doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Logan Cozart (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Addison Russ (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.