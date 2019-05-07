Quiroz hits two homers as El Paso defeats Salt Lake 15-0

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Esteban Quiroz hit a pair of the El Paso Chihuahuas' seven home runs in a 15-0 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Monday.

Quiroz hit a two-run shot in the first inning and then hit a solo homer in the third, both off Adrian De Horta.

El Paso starter Logan Allen (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter De Horta (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Bees were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Chihuahuas' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.