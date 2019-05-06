English’s double leads Pensacola to 6-3 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tanner English hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 6-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Monday. The Braves saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The double by English started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jordan Gore and Alex Kirilloff hit RBI singles.

In the bottom of the seventh, Mississippi cut into the deficit on a triple by Tyler Neslony that scored Daniel Lockhart.

Jeff Ames (1-1) got the win in relief while Jeremy Walker (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.