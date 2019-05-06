Rivera hits walk-off double, NW Arkansas beats Midland 3-2

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Emmanuel Rivera had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Midland RockHounds 3-2 on Monday.

Gabriel Cancel scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Rivera.

The RockHounds tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Kevin Merrell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mikey White as part of a two-run inning.

NW Arkansas starter J.C. Cloney struck out three while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Andres Sotillet (1-1) got the win in relief while Zack Erwin (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Midland is 5-2 against NW Arkansas this season.