O’Neill leads Biloxi over Montgomery 6-4

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Michael O'Neill homered and had two hits as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Montgomery Biscuits 6-4 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Shuckers and a three-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

Biloxi started the scoring in the second inning when Cooper Hummel hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Dillon Thomas.

Trailing 5-1, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Brett Sullivan scored on a wild pitch and Brendan McKay scored on a double.

The Shuckers tacked on another run in the sixth when Thomas hit an RBI single, bringing home Patrick Leonard.

Montgomery saw its comeback attempt come up short after Dalton Kelly hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the Biloxi lead to 6-4.

Daniel Brown (1-0) got the win in relief while Montgomery starter Josh Fleming (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.