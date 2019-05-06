Harris leads Fort Wayne over Wisconsin 4-1

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Jawuan Harris doubled and singled as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-1 on Monday.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning when Grant Little scored on an error and Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a sacrifice fly.

After Fort Wayne added a run in the third on a single by Xavier Edwards, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Gabriel Garcia scored on a groundout.

The TinCaps tacked on another run in the fifth when Lee Solomon scored on a groundout.

Dan Dallas (1-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wisconsin starter Scott Sunitsch (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.